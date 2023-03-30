Watch: Trailer of Mani Ratnamâ€™s Ponniyin Selvan-2 released

PS-2 is the sequel to Mani Ratnamâ€™s PS-1, both of which are based on Kalkiâ€™s magnum opus â€˜Ponniyin Selvanâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

The much-anticipated trailer and audio of Ponniyin Selvan-2 or PS-2 was released on Wednesday, March 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. PS-2 is the sequel to Mani Ratnamâ€™s PS-1, both of which are based on Kalkiâ€™s magnum opus â€˜Ponniyin Selvanâ€™. The film is scheduled to be released on April 28 across the world.

Actor and politician Kamal Hassan was in attendance along with MLA Durai Murugan, director Shankar, music director AR Rahman, and various cast members including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 was based on the first two novels of Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy published in 1954. The second part will be based on the last three parts.

The story revolves around Vanthiyathevan - played by actor Vikram, who travels to the Chola kingdom to deliver a message from the crown prince Aditya Karikalan - played by actor Karthi, and the events that unfold after that. Aishwarya Rai and Trisha are playing the roles of Nandini and Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar respectively. Sobhita Dhulipala plays Vaanathi, a princess from a smaller kingdom and Kundavaiâ€™s close friend. Jayam Ravi will be playing the role of Arulmozhi Varman or Ponniyin Selvan, who later came to be known as Raja Raja Chola.