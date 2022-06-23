Watch: Trailer of Malayalam children’s film Madappally United is out

The film has been screened in several film festivals and has won awards in many of them, including Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, Kenya International Sports Film Festival and the Roshd International Film Festival in Iran.

The trailer of the Malayalam sports-based children’s film Madappally United was released on June 23, coinciding with International Olympic Day. The film has been screened in several film festivals and has won awards too in many of them, including Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati, Kenya International Sports Film Festival and the Roshd International Film Festival in Iran. The film is all set for its release in July, when it will be playing at theatres, educational institutions and multiple screening venues in Delhi, Dehradun, Kerala, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. The film is helmed by director Ajay Govind.

Speaking about the film, the director said in a press statement on Thursday, June 23, “Madappally United was always designed to be more than just a sports film. It’s a film that tries to look at the world of a group of kids as they go about doing something as simple as going out to play cricket. But the world built by adults, does nothing except add obstacles to this simple pursuit.” Ajay, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Hindi films, previously made the award-winning Malayalam short film Jump Cuts. He has worked on four feature films and multiple short films and music videos.

Madappally United is backed by Indian producers as well as non-profits like KathaBooks and UL Foundation. The film features many debutants from Madappally government school and also has prominent Malayalam actors Srikanth Murali, Savithri Sreedharan, Jayaprakash Kuloor, Sibi Thomas, and Vijilesh in pivotal roles, with a special cameo by Hareesh Peradi. The debutant actors in the film were cast by actor and casting director Rajesh Madhavan. Music for the film has been composed by Anand Madhusoodanan.

Watch Trailer of Madappally United:

