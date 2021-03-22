Watch: Trailer of Malayalam anthology â€˜Aanum Pennumâ€™ is intriguing

â€˜Aanum Pennumâ€™ features Parvathy, Darshana Rajendran and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, with Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew and Joju George starring opposite them.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the Malayalam anthology film Aanum Pennum released the trailer of the movie on Sunday. The movie has three segments directed by filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Jay K, and Venu. With the plot of each segment focusing on the relationship between a man and a woman, the movie features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Darshana Rajendran and Samyuktha Menon in the lead with Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew and Joju George starring opposite them, respectively. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26.

The movie revolves around three stories about three women set in the backdrop of three different eras. In the trailer, we see an elderly woman narrating these stories. The plot of all three segments covers broader themes such as romance, love, lust and betrayal.

Watch the trailer of â€˜Aanum Pennumâ€™ here:

The segment directed by Venu with Parvathy and Asif Ali in the lead is based on writer Uroobâ€™s book Rachiyamma. The segment starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran is directed by Aashiq Abu and the screenplay is by Unni R. This segment also stars Nedumudi Venu, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Basil Joseph. Whereas the third segment, which is directed by filmmaker Ezra stars Joju George and Samyukta Menon in the lead. The screenplay is by Santhosh Echikkanam.

Aanum Pennum is presented by Rajeev Ravi. The soundtrack and background score for the movie are set to tune by Bijibal and Dawn Vincent, while Jyotish Sankar along with Gokul Das will be taking care of the production design. The film is bankrolled by M Dileep Kumar and CK Padmakumar. Venu, Shyu Khalid and Suresh Rajan are on board as the cinematographers for the venture.

The lead actors of Aanum Pennum are also working on a number of other projects. Parvathy will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movies Aarkkariyam and Puzhu. She is also working in the Tamil movie Navarasa. Darshana Rajendran, who was last seen in CU Soon, is currently working on the Malayalam movies Irul, Hridayam and Thuramukham, while Darshanaâ€™s co-star in Aanum Pennum as well as CU Soon, Roshan Mathew will be making his Tamil debut in the Vikram starrer Cobra and is also working in the upcoming Bollywood movie Darlings.