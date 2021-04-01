Watch: Trailer of Madhavan and Simran's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is riveting

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is Madhavan's directorial debut, and will have him as the lead with Suriya playing a cameo role.

Putting an end to a long wait, the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut, was released on Thursday. Shortly after the trailer premiered at 5 pm, actor Suriya, who plays a cameo role in the movie as a journalist, took to Twitter to share his thoughts and praise Madhavan for the trailer. “Mind-blowing!!! Amazed and in awe with what you have pulled off with so much passion! @ActorMadhavan I feel fortunate n proud to have been a part of this Gem!,” Suriya wrote.

Madhavan, who is both directing and playing the titular role in the movie, thanked Suriya for his contribution to the movie. “Brother we owe you more than you can ever imagine. If not for you this endeavor would not have been half as successful. Love you brother God bless you,” Madhavan’s tweet read.

Watch the trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect here:

The close to three-minute trailer of the movie opens with Suriya interviewing Madhavan’s character Nambi Narayanan, the controversial Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) engineer. While one half of the trailer turns the spotlight on Nambi’s wit as well as expertise that allows him to rise through the ranks and work on important projects, the other half gives us glimpses of his difficult journey and the hurdles he faced. We see the lead actor Simran as a young woman in the flashback sequences and later, as Madhavan’s wife, who supports him during times of distress.

The biopic is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer at ISRO, who was falsely accused of espionage. Madhavan had to undergo a physical transformation and sport different looks for essaying Nambi’s character through different ages in the movie.

Bankrolled by Madhavan, Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. Although the makers of the movie haven’t revealed the release date of the film, the trailer mentions that the movie is gearing up to hit the big screens during summer this year.