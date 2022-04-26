Watch: Trailer of Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's Saani Kaayidham is out

The film is helmed by director Arun Matheswaran.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge action-drama, Saani Kaayidham was unveiled on April 26. The film is gearing up for direct Over-the-top (OTT) premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, it will start streaming on May 6. The Telugu dubbed version will also be available as Chinni.

The makers of the film revealed in a statement that the story follows the journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In an unfortunate and unforeseen chain of events, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Speaking about her role, Keerthy Suresh said in a press statement, “Saani Kaayidham is a complete departure from any of my past work, I play a raw and intense character. It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it all off, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put my heart and soul into this role.”



Director-turned-actor, Selvaraghavan said, “Saani Kaayidham is special to me as I faced the camera for the first time for this film, and to be able to portray a powerful character is a brilliant opportunity. It was also wonderful sharing screen space with the talented Keerthy Suresh, who has given an explosive performance. The director, Arun Matheswaran, is of course a master of his craft and has brought out the best in the story as well as the performers.”

Helmed by Rocky fame director Arun Matheswaran, the crew comprises Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.

