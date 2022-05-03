Watch: Trailer of Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is out

The film is helmed by director Parasuram Petla and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 12 this year.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) directed by Parasuram, was unveiled on Monday, May 2. As per IANS report, the makers have also arranged for screenings of the same in multiple theaters in Hyderabad. "It's time to pull up the sleeves and ring the action," director Parasuram Petla wrote, as he shared the trailer of the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

The trailer begins with Mahesh Babu holding a bunch of keys and giving a lecture to a group of people about the value of money. The story shifts to a foreign location after a series of action blocks, where he meets Keerthy Suresh. This is followed by visuals that track the budding love story between Mahesh Babu and Keerthy. The action sequence at a fish harbour, followed by the dialogue exchange between him and Samuthirakani, sets the tone for a commercial actioner.

The film, written and directed by Parasuram Petla, is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 12 this year. It was initially slated for release on April 1 but was postponed. Aside from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh who will essay the lead roles in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Music composer Thaman SS has rendered the soundtracks for the film, while R Madhi is on board as the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director for the film.

As per an IANS report, director Parasuram Petla revealed in a recent interview that he had written the 'SVP' story earlier during his Geetha Govindam days, but was hesitant to approach the superstar. "Mahesh Babu made it simple for me by giving me the opportunity to tell the story. He connected with the characters and thus chose this film," explained Parasuram, adding, "Once Mahesh has a firm grasp on the script, he gives it his all. In his approach, there are no half-measures."

"If you look at my career graph, you'll notice that I did start off well, but after 'Sarocharu' failed, I took a couple of years off, reflected, and then restarted. It worked wonders for me," Parasuram reportedly said.