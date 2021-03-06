The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga,
The trailer has gone viral within a day since it was released. The makers of the movie took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the trailer. “#ChaavuKaburuChallaga
Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is scheduled to release on March 19. Apart from featuring Lavanya Tripathi and Karthikeya in the lead roles, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Aamani, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu in supporting roles. The Pegallapati
The first look poster of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was released by actor Karthikeya in September last year. Sharing the poster, he tweeted, “@GeethaArts A Banner poster lo nenu. Is it happening for real. @Koushik_psk thanku
Actor Karthikeya rose to fame with his role in 2018 Telugu film RX100. He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated upcoming action film Valimai. He was last seen in Telugu film 90ML(2019).