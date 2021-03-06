Watch: Trailer of Karthikeya's 'Chaavu Kaburu Challaga' is hilarious

‘Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’ is scheduled to be released on March 19.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, starring Karthikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead, released the trailer of the movie on Friday. The trailer of the romantic comedy is filled with hilarious clips from the movie. Karthikeya gets his share of funny, romantic as well as action scenes in the trailer.

The trailer has gone viral within a day since it was released. The makers of the movie took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the trailer. “#ChaavuKaburuChallaga Theatrical Trailer Trending on #2 with 2 + - ,” the tweet shared by Geetha Arts read. The video is currently trending at number 16 on YouTube.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is scheduled to release on March 19. Apart from featuring Lavanya Tripathi and Karthikeya in the lead roles, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Aamani, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu in supporting roles. The Pegallapati Koushik directorial has Jakes Bejoy on board as the music composer. Cinematography for the movie is being handled by Karm Chawla. The film is being bankrolled by producers Bunny Vas and Allu Aravind under the banner of GA2 Pictures. G Satya will be taking care of editing.

The first look poster of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was released by actor Karthikeya in September last year. Sharing the poster, he tweeted, “@GeethaArts A Banner poster lo nenu. Is it happening for real. @Koushik_psk thanku is a small word for what you are giving me. Super proud of playing this crazy #BASTHIBALARAJU. He makes sure u fall in love with him. #CHAAVUKABURUCHALLAGA As always need all ur love.”

Actor Karthikeya rose to fame with his role in 2018 Telugu film RX100. He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated upcoming action film Valimai. He was last seen in Telugu film 90ML(2019).