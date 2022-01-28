Watch: Trailer of Jeo Baby’s anthology Freedom Fight is out

Presented by Jeo Baby, the anthology also features shorts from directors Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies Louis and Jithin Issac Thomas.

The makers of upcoming Malayalam movie Freedom Fight unveiled its power-packed trailer on January 26, marking the occasion of Republic Day. The anthology film is presented by The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby. The trailer depicts the women leads from different segments, each trying to tackle different problems that are connected to gender-based discrimination and patriarchy.

Presenting a range of emotions, Freedom Fight hints at an intense anthology. Jeo Baby is directing a segment in the anthology. Apart from him, it also features shorts from directors Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Francies Louis and Jithin Issac Thomas. The cast of the anthology includes actors Srinda, Kabani, Rohini, Joju George and Rajisha Vijayan, among others.

Freedom Fight is set to premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV. Sharing the trailer on his Facebook profile on Wednesday, Jeo wrote: “Presenting Trailer Freedom Fight സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ സമരം. Please do watch n support.” The large technical crew of the project includes producers Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Sajin Raj and Vishnu Rajan. Cinematographers Salu K Thomas, Nikhil S Praveen and Himal Mohan have been roped in for different shorts, while music composers Rahul Raj, Mathews Pulickan, Basil CJ, Maathan and Arun Vijay have taken care of background score and soundtracks.

Francies Louis, Kunjila Mascillamani, Muhsin PM, Rohith VS Variyath and Appu Tarek have edited the different segments that are part of the anthology. Jeo Baby's directorial The Great Indian Kitchen won the Kerala State Film Award under several categories such as Best Film, Best Sound Design and Best Screenplay. The critically acclaimed film premiered on OTT platform Neestream last year and subsequently on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, The Great Indian Kitchen focuses on the patriarchal setup of Indian households. Jeo Baby has also directed films like Kilometers and Kilometers in 2020 and Kunju Daivam in 2018.

Watch the trailer of Freedom Fight here: