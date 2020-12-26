Watch: Trailer of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Bhoomi’ out

‘Bhoomi’, which is Jayam Ravi’s 25th film, will premiere on Pongal on Disney+Hotstar.

Flix Kollywood

Jayamravi's 25th film Bhoomi, which is directed by Lakshman, is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Pongal. The trailer the film is now out, and it promises to be a hard-hitting film that talks about the plight of farmers.

Going by the trailer the film will have Jayan Ravi featured as a NASA scientist and he gets a sudden interest in farming and farmers. The entire project is tipped to be set against a village backdrop, and Ravi will be seen in a very different avatar. Though there are many films that have touched upon the farmer issue, the trailer looks fresh and promises to offer us something new and packed with current issues faced by farmers.

Talking to Times of India, Lakshman had said: “Unlike in his previous 24 films, the actor will be giving it back to the society with this film. It has an agriculture-based subject, and he will be playing a farmer. There will be a social message, on the lines of Shankar sir’s films. “This will not be one of those regular village stories, but something like the one we see in Thiruda Thiruda.”

Jayam Ravi is working with Lakshman for the third time, after Romeo Juliet and Bogan. The film has Nidhhi Agerwal playing the female lead. The film is produced by Jayam Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujataa Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers. The film has music by D Imman.

Jayam Ravi is waiting to resume shooting for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan. He will be seen playing the role of Arul Mozhi Varman in the epic historical drama.

Ravi is also working on another project titled Janaganamana, directed by Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame. Major portions of the film were shot in Azerbaijan. It is already confirmed that Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV ads, has also been roped in for an important role. The actor also has a sequel to his hit cop film Thani Oruvan in the pipeline. His brother and filmmaker Mohan Raja is in the process of drafting the script for the sequel.

Jayam Ravi’s was last seen in Comali, a comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Ishari Ganesh under his banner Vels Film International. The film had Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles. Reports are that Comali turned out to be a big hit and has grossed close to Rs. 30 crore at the box office.

Content provided by Digital Native