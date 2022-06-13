Watch: Trailer of Gopichand & Raashi Khanna’s Pakka Commercial is out

The film is written and directed by filmmaker Maruthi.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of director Maruthi's Telugu action entertainer Pakka Commercial featuring actors Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in the lead, was released on Sunday, June 12. Taking to Twitter, director Maruthi said, "The game starts now! Happy to share our fun and entertainment-filled 'Pakka Commercial' trailer." The trailer was unveiled on June 12 to mark actor Gopichand’s birthday. Conveying his wishes to Gopichand, Maruthi tweeted, “Making #PakkaCommercial gave me a dearest friend and brother. Happy birthday @YoursGopichand anna.#HBDMachoStarGopichand Enjoy the Trailer.”

The trailer shows that Gopichand plays an advocate, who does not mind taking the side of lawbreakers for a handsome sum. Raashi Khanna joins as an assistant to Gopichand. Actor Sathyaraj has also been roped in for a significant role. He plays Gopichand's father who chooses to appear against his own son for the sake of justice. The trailer promises a fun legal drama.

The film has been written and directed by Maruthi, while it is being presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vass. Cinematographer Karm Chawla has been roped in for the project and Jakes is on board as the music director. Pakka Commercial is scheduled to hit screens on July 1.

Gopichand was recently seen in the film Aaradugula Bullet, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film starred actor Nayanthara in the lead, and hit the big screens on October 8 last year. The title is based on a song from the 2013 film Attarintiki Daredi. The film also marked late comedian MS Narayana’s posthumous release.

Raashii Khanna also has upcoming Telugu film Thank You, which co-stars actors Naga Chaitanya and Avika Gor in the lead. The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Actor Naga Chaitanya will be reportedly seen as a hockey player in the film.

(With IANS inputs)