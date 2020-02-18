Watch: Trailer of Fahadh-Nazriya's 'Trance' is stunning

Flix Mollywood

The trailer for Anwar Rasheed's highly anticipated film Trance dropped on Tuesday, two days before the film's release in Kerala. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in lead roles, the promos for Trance so far have stepped up the intrigue quite a bit.

Taking off from the teaser, which gave us a glimpse of Fahadh as a motivational speaker, the trailer shows him as some kind of a guru who leads a lavish lifestyle. Inspired by Osho perhaps? The visuals are stunning and we see more characters from the film, including Soubin, who's interviewing him, and Dileesh Pothan. Nazriya also makes an appearance in the trailer, looking full of swag and in perfect sync with her role.

Gautham Menon, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi and Chemban Vinod are also part of the cast. The stellar cast has raised the anticipation among fans very high. Fahadh, Sreenath Bhasi and Soubin had last starred together in the critically acclaimed film Kumbalangi Nights. Fahadh was also part of the cast in actor-director Dileesh Pothan's two films - Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Trance also marks the first time that Fahadh and his wife Nazriya will be acting together on screen after they got married. They'd previously starred together in Bangalore Days and Pramani. This is Nazriya's second film after her comeback to the industry, the first being Anjali Menon's Koode, in which she starred with Prithviraj and Parvathy.

The cinematographer for Trance is Amal Neerad while the music is by Jackson Vijayan. The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

It's unclear when Trance will release outside Kerala. With talk about the Malayalam film industry deciding to postpone outside state releases by one week or two, the film could hit the screens towards the end of February or the first week of March.

