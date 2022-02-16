Watch: Trailer of Dulquer, Aditi and Kajal’s Hey Sinamika promises a fun rom-com

The film is helmed by dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil rom-com Hey! Sinamika, which stars actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday, February 16 by actors Madhavan, Karthi and Mahesh Babu. The latter unveiled the Telugu version of the trailer.

Produced and presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, the film has been cleared by the censor board with a 'U' certificate and is slated to hit screens on March 3.

Aditi Rao Hydari essays the role of Mouna, while Dulquer is seen as Yaazhan. The two of them fall in love with each other. However, as the trailer progresses, we see cracks in the relationship. What happens when Kajal enters the romantic equation, forms the rest of the story

According to IANS,choreographer Brinda Master, who is making her directorial debut with Hey! Sinamika, recently disclosed to the media why she chose to name her first film so. “I choreographed one of Mani (Ratnam) sir's songs 'Aye Sinamika' in the past and that too featured Dulquer. I really liked the title and when I told Mani sir about it, he laughingly said, “So, now you are taking the title from one of my films?” You could say it's my tribute to him,” she said.

Watch the trailer of Hey! Sinamika here:

The first single from the film, 'Achammillai' has lyrics by lyricist Madhan Karky. The song was sung by Dulquer Salmaan. Govind Vasantha is on board as the music composer. Talking about the recording, director Brinda told IANS: "I was clear from the beginning that I wanted Dulquer to sing this song. But our music composer Govind Vasantha and I were also a bit apprehensive because Dulquer, though he is a good singer, has never sung in Tamil before and the lyrics are a bit tough and the pace of the song is very fast. But when we suggested to Dulquer that he should sing this song, he agreed readily. The song required a swag and attitude, which only professional rappers can exude, but Dulquer managed to do so with ease. Dulquer has sung the song with gusto and has put his full energy and soul into it.”

Speaking about how they decided to get Govind Vasantha on board as the music composer, Brinda said, “We knew him as the lead vocalist and mentor of the band, Thaikkudam Bridge. We also loved the Malayalam 'Fish Rock' song of Thaikkudam Bridge which he has performed on stage umpteen number of times and wanted to make a song on those lines and use the same energy of the song. Then, overnight, Govind became a sensation in the Tamil film industry with the film 96. Our decision to go with Govind became all the more convincing after the release of 96. And we went ahead and used the 'Fish rock' song and made 'Megham', which is the first song in the film.”

Two other singles from the film, ‘Megham’ and ‘Thozhi’ were also released prior to the trailer release.

(With IANS inputs)