Watch: Trailer of 'Dil Bechara', Sushant’s last film moves fans

The film, Sushant's last, also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara was released on Monday. The movie, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, features Sushant and debutant Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

The nearly 3 minute trailer features Sushanth Singh Rajput in a goofy avatar with his famous smile towards beginning, and ends on an emotional high. The film is about two cancer survivors and their relationship and is based on the 2012 book titled 'The Fault in Our Stars' written by John Green. The much awaited trailer which released on Monday has left fans in tears, watching Sushant in a new role for one last time.

Cried watching #DilBecharaTrailer... Jeena kab hai aur Marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi kar sakte.... This line now has a different meaning.... all set for a DIGITAL ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER verdict... Will be accepted by audience even before release... Absolutely ROCKING trailer.. — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 6, 2020

Dil Bechara also sees Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the movie.

Never had such a heavy heart watching a trailer !!



Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye ham decide nahi kr skte, par kaise jeena hai wo ham decide kr skte hain.#DilBecharaTrailerhttps://t.co/AXUbfHQaa4 — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) July 6, 2020

The film was set to release in theatres in May but was delayed due to the lockdown. It will now release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.

Dil Bechara is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He had earlier cast Sushant Singh Rajput in the latter’s debut Kai Po Che, which had released in 2013. Upon releasing the trailer, Mukesh took to social media and wrote, "So many friendships close to my hearts, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to your our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath."

On July 5, a new still from the movie was released, that showed Sushant and Sanjana on a motorcycle. “Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike,” Sanjana Sanghi wrote, sharing the image.

The movie marks the last performance by 34-year-old Sushant, who was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. He had reportedly died by suicide. The actor rose to fame in television serials and became popular as Manav from the popular serial Pavitra Rishta which aired from 2009 to 2011. He later took on major roles in films like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kedarnath.

Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara here: