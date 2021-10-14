Watch: Trailer of Dhananjaya’s Rathnan Prapancha is promising

The Rohit Padaki directorial also stars actors Reba Monica John, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of actor Dhananjaya’s upcoming travel comedy drama Rathnan Prapancha releas ed on Thursday, October 14. The film is set to release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 22. Helmed by Rohit Padaki, the cast also includes actors Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles. Sharing the trailer, actor Dhananjaya wrote: “Brace yourself to witness the dramatic and unpredictable twists and turns of Rathnakara's life!”

The trailer tracks the life of Ratnakara, who sets out on an unprecedented journey to find his roots. Touted to be an emotional film, the film is likely to focus on Ratnakara’s roller-coaster ride as he attempts to re-discover his world. The video also introduces other characters in the film including the female lead Mayuri, a journalist. The trailer hints at an entertaining film.

Speaking about the film, actor Dhananjaya said in a statement, “Rathnan Prapancha revolves around a very relatable premise. It’s the simplicity of the narrative that drew me to this story. No matter where you are from, you will relate to the journey of this man.” He further said, “The film explores the reality of how every human in this life is on a journey of self-discovery and finding ultimate happiness. Ratnakara’s journey is full of highs, lows and bumpy roads. He has a game plan for his life and how life has a different trajectory panned out for him is beautifully showcased in the film.”

The film is bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios. In an earlier press statement, the director of the film Rohit Padaki observed that although he loves experimenting with different genres, he expressed that he was interested in exploring the theme of self-discovery. “I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, Rathnan Prapan cha is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him”, commented Rohit.

Watch the trailer of ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ here: