Upcoming Kannada movie Rathnan Prapancha, starring actor Dhananjaya in the lead, is set to stream on Over-the-Top platform Amazon Prime Video from October 22. Touted to be a travel comedy-drama, the film also stars actors Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios, the announcement was made by Amazon Prime Video on October 5.

Rathnan Prapancha will focus on the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man who is on a quest to find his roots while navigating his way through the perils of his current life. Filled with shock, laughter, dilemma and a host of emotions, the film will track what happens when he re-discovers himself. He is accompanied on this journey by Mayuri, a journalist.

Speaking about the film in a press statement, director Rohit Padaki noted that he loves experimenting with different genres but underlined that he particularly likes stories that focus on the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. “I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, Rathnan Prapan cha is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him”, commented Rohit.