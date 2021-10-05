Upcoming Kannada movie Rathnan Prapancha,
Rathnan Prapancha will focus on the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man who is on a quest to find his roots while navigating his way through the perils of his current life. Filled with shock, laughter, dilemma and a host of emotions, the film will track what happens when he re-discovers himself. He is accompanied on this journey by Mayuri, a journalist.
Speaking about the film in a press statement, director Rohit Padaki noted that he loves experimenting with different genres but underlined that he particularly likes stories that focus on the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. “I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, Rathnan Prapan
Meanwhile Karthik Gowda, one of the producers bankrolling the projects remarked that Rathnan Prapancha has managed to weave comedy into the narrative that majorly uses travel as the theme. “Rathnan Prapancha is one of those rare films that has a bit of comedy weaved into the drama coupled with travel as a theme,” he said. Citing the reason behind choosing the OTT platform, the director also noted that the story is universal. Echoing his thoughts, Sushant Sreeram, who is the director of Marketing, India at Amazon Prime Video added that “Great Stories have no borders”.