Flix Sandalwood Tuesday, October 05, 2021 - 15:30
TNM Staff

Upcoming Kannada movie Rathnan Prapancha, starring actor Dhananjaya in the lead, is set to stream on Over-the-Top platform Amazon Prime Video from October 22. Touted to be a travel comedy-drama, the film also stars actors Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios, the announcement was made by Amazon Prime Video on October 5.  

Rathnan Prapancha will focus on the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man who is on a quest to find his roots while navigating his way through the perils of his current life. Filled with shock, laughter, dilemma and a host of emotions, the film will track what happens when he re-discovers himself. He is accompanied on this journey by Mayuri, a journalist.  

Speaking about the film in a press statement, director Rohit Padaki noted that he loves experimenting with different genres but underlined that he particularly likes stories that focus on the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery. “I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery, Rathnan Prapancha is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him”, commented Rohit.  

Meanwhile Karthik Gowda, one of the producers bankrolling the projects remarked that Rathnan Prapancha has managed to weave comedy into the narrative that majorly uses travel as the theme. “Rathnan Prapancha is one of those rare films that has a bit of comedy weaved into the drama coupled with travel as a theme,” he said. Citing the reason behind choosing  the OTT platform, the director also noted that the story is universal. Echoing his thoughts, Sushant Sreeram, who is the director of Marketing, India at Amazon Prime Video added that “Great Stories have no borders”.  

 

 
