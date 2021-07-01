Watch: Trailer of Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s ‘Sara’s’ promises a fun ride

Helmed by director Jude Anthany Joseph, the plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring filmmaker and her unconventional journey.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne’s upcoming Malayalam film Sara’s was released on Thursday, July 1. Touted to be an unconventional romantic comedy, the film revolves around the story of a young, aspiring filmmaker, who struggles to work on her debut project.

The film will start streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on July 5. Sharing the trailer, Amazon Prime Video tweeted, “Sara’s life is a smooth ride the same way her directorial debut turns out to be. join us on this crazy adventure. watch Sara’s this July 5!(sic).”

We are introduced to Sara, the protagonist in the trailer. While the makers don’t reveal too many details about Sara and her life, we get to know that she does not want to give birth and passes irreverent statements at times. We also see Sara working on a strict deadline. Enter, Jeevan, an unemployed MBA graduate, who is taking care of his sister’s children.

Sara and Jeevan seem to bond over a lot of things, but the choice of not having a child is something they both have in common. Will there be stumbling blocks in the road ahead for the fun-loving couple due to societal pressure concerning relationships, marriage and pregnancy? Does Sara manage to work on her debut film? One has to watch the movie to find out.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and co-produced by PK Murali Dharan and Santha Murali, the supporting cast of Sara's includes actors Mallika Sukumaran, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Benny P Nayarambalam and Dhanya Varma in pivotal roles. Sara’s has cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Shaan Rahman is on board as the music composer, with editing by Riyas K Badhar. The film is written by Akshay Hareesh.

Watch the trailer of ‘Sara’s’ here: