Watch: Trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh’s Boomika hints at an eerie film

Touted to be an ecological thriller, ‘Boomika’ is written and directed by Rathindran Prasad.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actor Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming movie Boomika was released on Monday, August 16. The makers of the film also announced that the movie will be streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix from August 23. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India South wrote: “Manidhanin peraasai. Iyarkayin kovam!”, which loosely translates to “Human beings' selfishness, nature’s anger.”

The trailer opens with a character explaining how the earth is constantly communicating with humans. “It’s making itself very clear! Guess what it’s saying? I know how to say it myself. If you can, save yourself from me,” says a character- whose identity is not revealed – in the trailer, indicating that the film is likely to discuss ecological destruction. Shot in picturesque landscapes, the trailer features a perplexed-looking Aishwarya Rajesh. The makers don’t reveal many details about her character. However, a series of bizarre accidents and frightening incidents are shown.The spine-chilling glimpses, coupled with ominous music sets the tone for a horror flick.

“Strange things and scary incidents unfold when Gayathri and Gautham try to convert a dilapidated school into a resort. Will they be able to survive these horrific circumstances?” the description below the trailer reads. The film is presented by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios. The first-look poster of Boomika was unveiled on October 19, 2020, by actors Jayam Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Touted to be an ecological thriller, Boomika is written and directed by Rathindran Prasad. The cast of Boomika includes actors Vidhu, Pavel Navageethan, Madhuri, Surya Ganapathy, Ayaan Abhishek, Avantika Vandanapu. The technical crew comprises Roberto Zazzara as the Director of Photography (DOP), Prithvi Chandrasekhar as the music composer and Anand Geraldin as the editor. R Mohan has been roped in as the art director, while Don Ashok is taking care of stunt choreography for the project.