Watch: Trailer of Aditi-Jayasurya film â€˜Sufiyum Sujatayumâ€™ is a visual treat

The film which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, is the first Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of Sufiyum Sujatayum features a stunning Aditi Rao Hydari sporting a nose stud. She listens intently as her grandmother narrates stories of Sufi saints while oiling her hair near a pond in her house, only to later begin a romance with a sufi dancer.

The problematic term â€˜love jihadâ€™, which suggests a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships, is heard in many parts of the trailer, as upset relatives dismiss Sujata's (Aditi) romance with a Muslim man. Her father, played by actor Siddique, too is seen discussing his daughterâ€™s relationship. An angry Jayasurya enters in the second half of the trailer.

The film is the first Malayalam movie to have a direct release on an OTT platform. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3. Sufiyum Sujatayum is a musical love story which will see Aditi Rao Hydariâ€™s return to Malayalam cinema after 14 years. The actor made her debut in Malayalam in 2006 with the Mammootty starrer Prajapati.

The film will have an OTT release in 200 territories.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and has been made under Vijay Babu's production banner Friday Film House.

The filmâ€™s cinematography is done by Anu Moothedath and editing by Deepu Joseph. Its music has been composed by M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.

Several films are looking at direct OTT release due to the restrictions placed on movie halls to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Theatres have been closed since March and while businesses are being allowed to reopen slowly, theatres are not expected to open in the near future.

In Kollywood and Bollywood, Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin, Jyotika starrer Pongamal Vandhal and Amitabh-Ayushman film Gulabo Sitabo saw a direct OTT release. Theatre associations are unhappy with direct OTT releases but considering there's little choice, producers are trying to cut short their losses via OTT releases.

Watch the trailer here: