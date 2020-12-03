Watch: Tovino Thomas’s pet bird Mathan is all grown up

The actor played a character named Mathan in the 2017 film ‘Mayanidhi’.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

During the COVID-19-induced lockdown, many film stars took to social media to show their love for their pets, since they got the opportunity to spend so much time with them. During this time, actor Tovino Thomas acquired a baby Sun Conure named Mathan, and witnessed its journey into adulthood. The actor recently took to social media to share this journey with his fans. Interestingly, Tovino Thomas’s character’s name in the 2017 film Mayanadhi was Mathan as well.



On the work front, Tovino has a slew of films in his kitty. Among them is Kala, directed by Rohith VS. It was during the shooting of this film that the star sustained internal injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU in a hospital. Kala has Divya Pillai playing the female lead, with Lal in a pivotal role. Dawn Vincent is composing music for Kala, with Akhil George handling the camera and Livingston Mathew doing the edits. The shooting of this film will recommence next month, we hear. The film’s director had said in an interview to the Times of India, “We have about 16 more days of shoot left and currently we finished editing whatever we have shot till now. Tovino is maintaining his look to ensure continuity for the role.”





Tovino is currently busy on the sets of his other upcoming project Kaanekkaane. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by the duo Bobby-Sanjay. While Kaanekkaane is taking shape, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty, including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The technical crew of this film includes art director Manu Jagadh of Baahubali fame in charge of the art department, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics, and Livingston Mathew for edits. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Andrew D’Cruz is the VFX supervisor and sound design is by Nixon George. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul are the project designers of Minnal Murali. Hassan Vandoor is in charge of make-up, and Melwy J is designing the costumes. Tovino Thomas revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy, attracting family audiences.

Read: Tovino to resume shoot of Kala next month

Last month, an announcement was made about Tovino Thomas’s new project, titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi, who had scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Vishwajith has been roped in to crank the camera for this venture. Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing this flick under the banner Pathiyara Entertainments.

(Content provided by Digital Native)