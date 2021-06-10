Watch: Tom Hiddleston on why he thinks Chennai is a great city

Tom Hiddleston played the game of Word Association for his audience in India ahead of the release of his new series 'Loki'.

Flix Hollywood

British actor Tom Hiddleston, the star of Marvel’s latest series Loki, has a special connection with Chennai. Recently, during promotions for his series that was released on June 9, Tom Hiddleston played the game of Word Association for his audience in India, and a video of the same was posted on the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar. And turns out, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has another fan in the Loki star.

When asked about his first thoughts on India, Tom said, "Shah Rukh Khan." He referred to the Bollywood superstar again when the word "Bollywood" came up. Then, the 40-year-old actor revealed that he has a special connection with the city of Chennai. "Chennai. My akka (elder sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great," Hiddleston said, when the words “Indian city” came up. Tom’s sister, Sarah Hiddleston, is based in India and used to live in Chennai. Sarah is a journalist and is married to the brother-in-law of journalist N Ram. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tom had said that he has visited India four times now. “I came to visit back in October 2011, very quietly, just to see my sister. I love it there,” he had said then.

Tom currently stars in the Disney Plus series Loki, in which he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Though the character Loki died in Infinity War, the series begins by showing the character being stuck at Time Variance Authority (TVA), a fictional organisation that monitors the timeline in the Marvel comics.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki is directed by Sex Education fame Kate Herron and the executive producer is Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Also starring Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Loki started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Wednesday, June 9.

Watch Tom talk about India, Bollywood, Chennai and more:

Hiddleston previously played Loki in six MCU movies — Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).