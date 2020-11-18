Watch: In ‘Tom and Jerry’ trailer, the mischief reaches an Indian wedding in New York

The film, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda and others, is a mix of classic animation and live action.

Flix Entertainment

The trailer for the 2021 Tom and Jerry film was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday, and the latest adventure takes “the world’s most famous enemies” to a lavish Indian wedding at a posh hotel in New York. The film — which has a mix of classic animation and live action — stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney. Directed by Tim Story, who has also directed Fantastic Four, the film also stars a few actors with Indian roots, including Pallavi Sharda and Ajay Chhabra.

The action-packed trailer shows frenemies Tom and Jerry at an upscale hotel in New York, on the eve of “the wedding of the century.” With the bride being Indian, the opulent wedding is planned with stereotypes of Hindu wedding rituals, including animated elephants for the bride and groom.

Chloë Grace Moretz plays the wedding planner tasked with getting rid of the hotel’s “rat problem.” When she hires Tom to get rid of Jerry, their hilarious conflict is reignited, posing a threat to the hotel’s reputation, the wedding, and her career. According to Warner Bros. Pictures, we will see the iconic cat and mouse finally get together to save the day.

The film is written by Kevin Costello and produced by Chris DeFaria, who has also worked on films like Gravity, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

This will be the first theatrical release of a Tom and Jerry film since the release of Tom and Jerry: The Movie in 1992. Many Tom and Jerry films have been made since then, but were released direct-to-video. Tom and Jerry is tentatively expected to release in theatres on March 5, 2021.

Watch the Tom and Jerry trailer here: