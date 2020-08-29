What's 9876543210 times 5? Fastest human calculator talks about his love for math

20-year-old Neelkanta Bhanu Prakash recently bagged gold at the Mind Sports Olympics in London. He is the first Indian to bring home the title.

Neelkanta Bhanu Prakash, a 20-year-old from Hyderabad who won the gold at the Mind Sports Olympiad held recently on August 15 has emerged as â€˜the fastest human calculatorâ€™ in the world. This achievement made him the first Indian to bring home this title.

He is Mathematic honours student from Delhi University's St Stephen College, holds four world records and 50 Limca records. TNM caught up with the math wizard in a candid interview to speak about his love for math, his childhood, teachers and his journey from being just another normal child to a math wizard.



