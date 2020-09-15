Watch: 'Time Enna Boss' trailer out, Tamil sitcom to release on Amazon Prime Video

The OTT platform has acquired the 10-part Tamil comedy show exclusively from Kavithalayaa.

Flix OTT

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Tamil sitcom Time Enna Boss on Tuesday, which will be available exclusively on the OTT platform. Created under the banner of Kavithalayaa Productions, the 10-part show is a comedy series revolving around an IT professional who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travellers from different time periods, who accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai.

Prime members in more than 200 countries can stream the sitcom from September 18, 2020. Members will be able to watch Time Enna Boss on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Apple TV and other services. They can also download episodes and watch them offline at no additional cost.

Time Enna Boss stars Robo Shankar, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Alexander Babu, Sanjana Sarathy, Mamathi Chaari and Karunakaran in the lead. Pushpa Kandaswamy, the Managing Director of Kavithalayaa said, “The concept of Time Enna Boss is unique and innovative, taking the audiences on a refreshing journey of time travel with lots of laughter, fun and heart-warming moments.” Pushpa also said, “Kavithalayaa has managed to rope in some of the top artists from the film industry to provide a delightfully fun show which will lighten up people’s moods during these unprecedented times. We are confident that the Tamil audiences will enjoy watching the show as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

This is the second collaboration between Kavithalayaa and Amazon Prime Video. The studio’s first digital venture, the miniseries Harmony with AR Rahman, was also launched exclusively on the OTT platform in 2018. The series explored the roots of India’s rich musical heritage through interactions between four artists and AR Rahman.

Time Enna Boss will join thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok and several more. Indian films on the OTT platform include Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal and Penguin.