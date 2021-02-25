Watch: 'Thalaivi' makers announce release date, teaser out

The motion poster tracks J Jayalalithaa’s transition from the world of cinema to the world of politics.

Flix Cinema

On the 73rd birth anniversary of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Thalaivi, shared a motion poster and announced the release date of the film. The shoot of J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi was wrapped up in 2020.

Sharing the poster with her fans, Kangana tweeted, “To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021.”

The film is being helmed by director Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil & Telugu respectively. It is slated for release on 23 April, 2021. The motion poster tracked Jayalalithaa’s journey and her transition from the world of cinema to the world of politics.

According to reports, the 33-year-old actor had put in tremendous effort to get into the skin of the character. Kangana had to gain weight for essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the later part of the film. She also had to learn Bharatanatyam for her role. Thalaivi also stars actor Arvind Swami who will be playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Actor Madhoo will be playing the character of Janaki Ramachandran in Thalaivi.While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Madhoo said, "I have never met Janaki Amma, but have met Jayalalithaa. She had given me the State Award for my film Roja. When I went on the stage, she had said that she liked my performance in Roja.

According to reports, actors Poorna, Jagapathi Babu, Samuthirakani, Jayasudha and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles in Thalaivi. However, the makers are officially yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh. While GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music, Nirav Shah will crank the camera. . Hollywood makeup artist Jason Collins who has worked in Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner is in charge of the prosthetic makeup. The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned the Baahubali series and Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)