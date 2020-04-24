Watch: Telugu rapper Roll Rida and friends sum up lockdown with 'Bore Kodthundi'

The song has been trending on YouTube within a day of its release.

Flix Coronavirus

'Bore kodthundi' (I am bored) â€” this is a common phrase among people in the Telugu states who are spending their days at home during the lockdown.

Rapper Roll Rida, one of the few in the Telugu music industry, decided to take that expression and create an anthem â€” one that went viral within a day of its release. Along with his friends from the hit TV show Bigg Boss Telugu, Roll Rida also made a music video to the song that's been trending on YouTube.

Speaking to TNM, rapper Roll Rida said that this idea came from his father, who usually insists on going out to get his newspaper because he's so bored at home. However, his family is soon able to convince him to stay at home.

"Initially I made an audio version of the song which I shared among several of my friends. For the first time, I recorded my song on my iPhone, not even in a studio setup. I received a great response for it and they began asking about the video version. However, I said that a video might take a lot of time," added Roll Rida.

It was actor Tanish, who, after receiving the audio from his friend Roll Rida, said that they should make the video from their own homes with their friends, and compile it. And after a couple of days of planning and coordination, and one day of recording videos, the raw material was ready for them.

After careful editing by Santhosh Menam and music beats by Eli, the song was ready for release.

"We decided to do it in the most entertaining way possible. We did not want to repeat what had already been done. We asked our friends to send their videos bytes as per lyrics from different camera angles and poses, which are not routine. And we are happy that it all came out really well," actor Tanish told TNM.

The song is all about staying at home during lockdown, the boredom that ensues, and what the person wants to do but what they have to do instead. A special mention is also made to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Roll says during lockdown, CM is like 'Bigg Boss' and we have to do whatever he says, and stay indoors.

Watch the video below.