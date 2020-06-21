Watch: Telugu producer, Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula shares how she overcame depression

Manjula Ghattamaneni, who has produced hits like ‘Pokiri’ and ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, has started her own YouTube channel.

"You know me as superstar Krishna's daughter, as Mahesh Babu's sister, as a National award-winner, as the producer of a blockbuster movie Pokiri. That’s great! I am happy and proud of these achievements and I know that these are things that brought me closer to you… but there is a lot more to me,” Telugu actor and producer Manjula Ghattamaneni explained in the first video she uploaded on her new YouTube channel.

She spoke about her mental health problems, how she dedicated 30 years of her life towards personal development and how she overcame depression in her video.

She shared how she went into depression due to overwhelming problems and even hit a rock bottom. “Many thought how can actor Krishna’s daughter have problems, but I did,” she said, explaining how she wanted to become an actor after watching her father but it did not materialise due to the 'non-acceptance' of family and fans. “Out of huge respect for my father, his fans did not accept me dancing or romancing on screen. I did not understand whether to feel happy or sad," she said.

Amid all this, Manjula said, she started doing meditation as part of her “intense journey of self-development”. Practising meditation for 20 years now, she has clocked more than 10,000 hours of meditation.

Highlighting one of the noteworthy changes after she started practising meditation, Manjula said she started her acting career with the movie she produced, Show' which went on to win the National Award. She later turned producer and set up Indira productions, under which she produced Telugu films, including Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokiri and Naga Chaitanya and Samantha-starrer, Ye Maaya Chesave.

Now, Manjula has come closer to the audience with her YouTube channel as well as a website, through which she shares "strategies, tools, concepts and resources on how to deal with life", along with inspirational stories of success, she said.