Watch: Teaser of Vishal and Arya starrer ‘Enemy’ is power-packed

Written and directed by Anand Shankar, the cast of ‘Enemy’ also includes actors Mirnalini Ravi Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj, among others.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actors Vishal and Arya’s much-awaited movie Enemy was released on Saturday, July 24. Sharing the teaser actor Arya noted that he enjoyed fighting with his enemy in the movie, actor Vishal. “Loved fighting out with #Enemy @VishalKOfficial,” Arya’s tweet read. With ominous music playing in the background, the video starts with shots of both Vishal and Arya standing alone against the backdrop of a cityscape. We see Arya as a prisoner. Setting the tone for an action-thriller, the teaser features a series of visuals displaying high-octane action sequences.

What ensues is a series of visuals where we see Vishal chasing Arya, while the latter continues to wreak havoc— indicating that Vishal likely plays the role of a cop in the movie. Towards the end of the teaser, the duo come face to face. At this point, we hear a dialogue from actor Prakash Raj, who states: “Do you know who is the most dangerous enemy in the world? Your friend who knows everything about you.” The teaser leaves viewers guessing if Vishal and Arya’s characters were friends before they ended up fighting against one another. The close to two-minute-video also features glimpses of the romantic relationship shared between Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi. Other actors including Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah , Karunakaran and Prakash Raj have been roped in to play pivotal roles in Enemy.

The movie is written and directed by Anand Shankar. With music by popular composer S Thaman and cinematography by RD Rajasekar, Enemy is produced by Vinod Kumar under his Mini Studio banner. Actors Arya and Vishal have teamed up earlier for director Bala’s 2011 Tamil film Avan Ivan. Vishal was last seen in the recently released Tamil movie Chakra. He is also making his directorial debut with Thupparivaalan 2, which is the sequel of Mysskin’s hit 2017 movie Thupparivaalan.

Meanwhile, actor Arya was recently seen in director Pa Ranjith’s sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which was released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

Watch the trailer of Enemy here: