Watch: Teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 19(1)(a) is intriguing

The teaser of actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menenâ€™s upcoming film 19 (1)(a) was released on Tuesday, July 19. Named after Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, the filmâ€™s teaser shows an intriguing story about two writers. Nithyaâ€™s character seems to run a xerox shop, while Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s character seems to travel a lot for his work.

Helmed by debutant director Indhu VS, the cast of the film includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Bagath Manuel, Srikant Murali, Indrans, and Deepak Parambol. The teaser was unveiled by streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar, and has already been shared widely on social media. This is Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s second foray into Mollywood, after an extended cameo in the 2019 film Marconi Mathai.

Bankrolled by Anto Joseph Film Company and Neeta Pinto under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, the film has music by 96 fame composer Govind Vasantha. Manesh Madhavan is on board as the cinematographer, while designer Sameera Saneesh has been roped in as the costume designer.

Watch the teaser of 19(1)(a) here:

Both Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen have several projects in the pipeline that are currently at different stages of production, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in films like Viduthalai, Gandhi Talks, Mumbaikar, and Merry Christmas, among others. Helmed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran, VJS starrer Viduthalai will also feature actors Soori and filmmaker Gautham Menon in the lead role. With Mumbaikar, the Bollywood remake of hit Tamil film Maaanagaram, Vijay Sethupathi will be making his Bollywood debut. The Santosh Sivan directorial will also co-star actor Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen has the Tamil entertainer Thiruchitrambalam in her kitty. She was recently seen in streaming platform Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s Modern Love Hyderabad.