Watch: Teaser video from Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu sparks excitement

As the tagline of the film suggests, the film is based on the theme ‘Love is political’.

Flix Kollywood

The character introduction video from Pa Ranjith’s next project Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was unveiled on July 13. The teaser video has sparked excitement, particularly for discussing love from different perspectives. The cast includes actors Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Kalaiarasan in pivotal roles. It also includes actors Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew and Manisa Tait in important roles.

As the tagline of the film suggests, it is based on the theme ‘Love is political’. In the character introduction video, we see some characters mentioning that love is a fun and happy experience for them, while some say that it is political. It also has characters from the LGBTQIA+ community. One of them observes that only love has the power to shatter current perceptions around gender. Towards the end, as the background music reaches a crescendo, we see the characters questioning how love has evolved in different ways in other parts of the world, but not here.

Sharing the video, Pa Ranjith tweeted, “Love is Political! Bringing you the நட்சத்திரங்கள் (stars) of #NatchathiramNagargiradhu!” Pa Ranjith is also on board as the producer and will be bankrolling it under the banner of Neelam Productions. Yaazhi Films is also co-producing the project. The technical crew includes Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, Tenma as music director, Selva RK as the editor, L Jayaragu as the art director, Anthony BJ Ruban as the sound designer, Uma Devi and Arivu as lyricists, and Sandy as the choreographer.

Before Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Ranjith’s last romantic drama was the 2012 film Attakathi.

Ranjith’s last directorial venture was the period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead. The filmmaker has several films in his kitty including a project with actor Vikram, a movie based on the life of Birsa Munda, and action film Vettuvam.

The first look poster of Vettuvam was released at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. It is produced by Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Ashwini Choudhary of Golden Ratio Films in collaboration with Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Studios.