Popularly known as 'ET', the film is set to release on March 10, 2022, after the original release date had to be pushed due to the third wave of COVID-19.

The teaser for Suriyaâ€™s much-awaited film Etharkkum Thuninthavan was released on Friday, February 18. Popularly known as ET, the film is set to release on March 10, 2022, after the original release date of February 4 had to be pushed due to the third wave of COVID-19.

The teaser of ET promises an action-packed film, with glimpses of a rage-filled Suriya flashing weapons and fighting with various people. However, the teaser also suggests that his character faced the traumatic loss of his loved ones, perhaps leading him to a life of crime. Etharkkum Thuninthavan is directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame, and stars Suriya and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. Arul Mohan, Vinai Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and others make up the rest of the cast.

Prior to Etharkkum Thuninthavan, Suriya and director Pandiraj had teamed up for the 2015 family drama Pasanga 2. He also played a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother, Karthi, in the lead.

Watch the teaser of Etharkkum Thuninthavan:

Fans had eagerly been awaiting the new release date of Etharkkum Thuninthavan, after the production of the film faced a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The makers of the film had released the first-look poster on July 22, 2021, to coincide with Suriyaâ€™s birthday.

ETâ€™s distribution rights for the state of Tamil Nadu were acquired by Red Giants Movies, headed by actor-politician Udhayanishi Stalin. The same banner also acquired the rights for Ajithâ€™s highly-anticipated film, Valimai. Valimai is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 24, producer Boney Kapoor announced on February 2. Helmed by director H Vinoth, the cast of Valimai includes actor Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others. Ajith will be seen as a cop in the movie. He has essayed the role of a police officer in films like Yennai Arindhaal and Mankatha.