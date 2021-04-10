Watch: Teaser of Siddharth, GV Prakashâ€™s â€˜OreyÂ Baammardhiâ€™ promises an entertainer

The teaser features Siddharth as a fierce traffic cop, while GV Prakash is seen as a bike enthusiast.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of actor Siddharthâ€™s upcoming action-drama Orey Baammardhi was released on April 9. Siddharth, who predominantly works in Tollywood and Kollywood movies, took to Twitter to share the teaser with fans on Friday. Adding that fans of director Sasiâ€™s popular movie Bicchagaadu will be enjoying this film, Siddharth wrote, â€œHere is the teaser of Director Sasi sir's #OreyBaammardhi I am sure fans of his blockbuster #Bichagadu will connect with this film. https://youtu.be/ VmKeix3Y1PQ @gvprakash Lijomol, Kashmira, @prasannadop @ Music_Siddhu"

The teaser features Siddharth as a fierce traffic cop, while GV Prakash is seen as a bike enthusiast. Lijomol Lose comes across as a reserved and introverted person in the movie. Filled with romantic and action sequences, the teaser of Orey Baammardhi promises an entertaining action-drama.

Watch the teaser of â€˜Orey Baammardhiâ€™ here:

The film is helmed by filmmaker Sasi, who directed the 2019 Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pachai, pr ior to Orey Baammardhi. The film stars actors Siddharth, musician turned composer GV Prakash, Lijomol Lose and Kashmira in the lead roles. Orey Baammardhi is bankrolled by producer AN Balaji under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations.

The technical team of Orey Baammardhi comprises San Lokesh for editing, who is popular for his work in Ratsasan, Prasanna S Kumar for cinematography, Siddhu Kumar for music, and art direction by SS Moorthy. The film is also written by director Sasi, while it has dialogues by Nandu Turlapati.

Meanwhile, Siddharth has a number of projects in his kitty. He is currently shooting for the upcoming Tollywood movie Maha Samudram. He will be sharing the screen with actors Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in the Ajay Bhupathi directorial. He is a part of the ensemble cast of upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa. He awaits the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, it is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian.