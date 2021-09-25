Watch: Teaser of Prithviraj's Bhramaram hints at an entertaining thriller

In this Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’, the lead characters are played by Prithviraj, Mamtha Mohandas and Raashi Khanna.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of Prithviraj’s new film Bhramaram begins with a pretty long sequence of an old Shankar movie — Engane Nee Marakkum. Shankar, a star in the 1980s, is seen making disco dance moves, and Menaka, the heroine of the film, is watching and cheering him on. As you begin to wonder if you clicked the wrong link, Shankar, in his present form, appears on the screen, asking where is Uday Kumar, “the first romantic hero he has seen”. And then Prithviraj appears, playing a piano, carrying a stick, seeming blind.

If you didn’t know it before, the teaser makes it clear that the film is a remake of Andhadhun, the Hindi crime thriller where Ayushmann Khurrana played the lead, with Tabu and Radhika Apte in important roles. In Malayalam, the women are played by Mamtha Mohandas and Raashi Khanna. Prithviraj plays the lead character of the pianist, who appears to be blind. An earlier release by Amazon Prime Video said that the film is about his musical journey that "gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery.”

Bhramaram is releasing on October 7 on Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform announced a week earlier. It is directed by Ravi K Chander and produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Ravi is also the cinematographer of the film. The lovely background music is the work of Jakes Bejoy, known for his compositions in Dhruvangal Pathinaaru.

Watch: Teaser of Bhramam

Other actors in the film include Unni Mukundan, Jagadeesh, Ananya and Shine Tom Chacko. Prithviraj tweeted the teaser with the caption, "Do you see everything you hear?" The actor recently had two releases on OTT platforms — Cold Case, a horror thriller where he played a cop investigating a year-old murder, and Kuruthi, an action thriller where he played an extremist.