Watch: Teaser of Prithviraj-Nayanthara starrer Gold is out

The movie marks director Alphonse Puthren’s comeback after a gap of seven years, following his last film ‘Premam’.

Flix Mollywood

Filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the teaser of his upcoming Malayalam film titled Gold. Helmed by director Alphonse Puthren, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, March 22 and has been trending on YouTube India. Sharing the news with fans, Alphone Puthren wrote on Facebook: “Trending No.1 Thank you each and everyone for your valuable comments and love.”

The video starts with Prithviraj’s character noticing a gang of men in a lorry. He suspects them to be involved in a shady affair and follows them. We then see a slow-motion shot of Prithviraj entering the frame, which coincides with a catchy background score. The teaser also introduces us to Nayanthara, who is fondly known as the ‘Lady Superstar’. Like Prithviraj’s introductory scene, Nayanthara’s shot too is filled with gravitas. She sports a sinister look towards the end of the video.

The film has music by Rajesh Murugeshan,while Anend C Chandran is handling the cinematography for the project. Apart from writing and directing Gold, filmmaker Alphonse is also on board as the editor. The project is produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Watch:

Filmmaker Alphone Puthren rose to fame with his 2015 film Premam. Gold marks his comeback after a gap of seven years. Starring actors Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran. Sai Pallavi, who made her debut with the film, went on to gain popularity in both Tollywood and Kollywood. Actors Madonna and Anupama also made their acting debuts with Premam.

Alphonse's first film was the bilingual Neram, which also starred Nivin in the lead. Nazriya played the female lead in both versions. Bobby Simha was roped in as the villain in the black comedy film shot in Chennai.

Alphonse has also signed a new film with actor Fahadh Faasil, which has been titled Paattu.. It will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Further details about the film are awaited. Prithviraj is gearing up for the release of Jana Gana Mana, while Nayanthara has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline.