Mahaveeryar marks the third-time collaboration between Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine.

The teaser of director Abrid Shine's upcoming film Mahaveeryar, featuring actor Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in the lead, was unveiled on Sunday, April 3. Adapted from a story by renowned author M Mukundan, the teaser hints that the theme of the period fantasy film revolves around time travel, law books and legal proceedings.

The film has been jointly produced by Nivin Pauly, under his home banner of Pauly Jr Pictures, and P S Shamnas, under the banner of Indian Movie Makers. Author M Mukundan released the first-look poster from the movie at a function held in Kochi in February this year. Screenwriter and director Abrid Shine, actors Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava and the co-producer P S Shamnas were among those present on the occasion.

Mahaveeryar marks the third-time collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine after the commercially and critically acclaimed movies 1983 and Action Hero Biju.The movie also marks the coming together of Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali after almost a decade. The film, which is being made on a big budget, was shot in extensive schedules in Rajasthan and Kerala amidst the challenges thrown up by the prevailing pandemic.

Scripted by Abrid Shine, the cast also includes Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Krishna Prasad and Kalabhavan Prajod among others. Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Ishaan Chhabra and editing by Manoj.

The title poster of Nivin Paulyâ€™s latest production venture Dear Students was unveiled on March 31. The film is helmed by debutant filmmakers Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, and bankrolled by Nivin under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures. Nivin has a number of projects in the pipeline including Padavettu and Thuramukham. Padavettu is directed by Liju Krishna and produced by Sunny Wayne, and stars Aditi Balan and Manju Warrier in the lead.

