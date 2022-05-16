Watch: Teaser of Nayanthara’s O2 hints at a gripping survival drama

'O2' has skipped theatrical release and will stream directly on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming weeks.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara, fondly known as Lady Superstar, is gearing up for the release of her next project titled O2. The teaser of the GK Viknesh directorial was unveiled on Monday, May 16. O2 has skipped theatrical release and will stream directly on Disney+ Hotstar in the coming weeks. The makers are yet to announce the release date. Sharing the teaser, Disney Plus Hotstar tweeted on Monday, "Here we go, Here is the #O2Teaser..!#O2TheFilm coming soon in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)."

The teaser starts with visuals of policemen searching for a bus that went missing. “The bus neither went past us, nor returned,” a cop says in the opening sequence. This is followed by a shot where we hear someone shouting for help. The makers subsequently reveal that the cry for help was coming from a bus that is trapped underground, and Nayanthara is also part of the group. In the teaser, we see Nayanthara’s character saying that they will be able to survive for 12 hours if people in the bus do not panic, fight, and remain calm. The teaser hints at a gripping survival drama.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up last year and the film is currently in the post-production phase. Jointly bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, the film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar. O2 is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The technical team also comprises Thamizh A Azhagan as the cinematographer, and Selva RK as the editor.

Watch the teaser of O2 here:

Nayanthara was recently seen in her fiance, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring actors Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. It hit the big screens on April 28. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have teamed up earlier for films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and Imaikkaa Nodigal.