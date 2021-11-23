Watch: Teaser of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya’s Bangarraju looks vibrant

The teaser was unveiled by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on November 23, marking his son actor Naga Chaitanya’s birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Marking the occasion of actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bangarraju unveiled the teaser of the film. It was released by his father, Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni on Monday, November 23. Sharing the teaser, he wrote: “Presenting our చిన బంగార్రాజ (young Bangarraju) on his birthday. Love you ra!” The father-son duo will be sharing the screen after five years. They were last seen together in the 2016 film Premam. Nagarjuna did a cameo as the father of Chaitanya’s character in the film.

The teaser indicates that Chaitanya will be seen in a vibrant role and that the story is set in a rural backdrop. Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana and is helmed by director Kalyan Krishna. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty has been roped in to play the female antagonist, while actor Ramya Krishna will be reprising her role from the original. Anup Rubens is on board as the music composer and is backed under the production banners of Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios.

The technical team of Bangarraju comprises J Yuvaraj as the Director of Photography (DOP), has screenplay by Satyanand, Brahma Kadali as the art director and Vijay Vardhan as the editor. Naga Chaitanya is also working along with director Vikram Kumar for Thank You, which co-stars Raashii Khanna. The first look poster of the film will be unveiled today.

Actor Krithi Shetty has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Shyam Singha Roy, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Nani. Based on the theme of reincarnation, Shyam Singha Roy also features actor Madonna Sebastian in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in the action film Wild Dog. He has the Bollywood film Brahmastra in the pipeline. Written and directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming film stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in important roles.

Watch the trailer of Bangarraju here: