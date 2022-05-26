Watch: Teaser of Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna’s romantic drama Thank You is out

’Thank You’ is helmed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser of actors Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna’s upcoming movie Thank You was unveiled on May 25. Billed as a romantic film, Thank You is helmed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars actors Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor in the lead roles, while actor Sai Sushanth Reddy has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Thank You is slated for release on July 7.

The teaser hints that the film tracks the story of Naga Chaitanya’s character, who is a successful businessman, who has had troubles with his relationships in the past. The teaser presents a glimpse of the romantic relationships the hero has had. Sharing the teaser, Raashi Khanna wrote, “Join us in our journey to say Thank You! Presenting Thank You teaser.”

Naga Chaitanya recently took to social media to revisit one of his previous films Manam, which released eight years ago. "8 years of #Manam being on the floors today with Vikram Kumar and sharing the same passion.. probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful!! #ANRLivesOn (sic)," Naga Chaitanya's note read. The star cast of Manam included actors Akkineni Nageswar Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Akhil, and Amala Akkineni, among others.

As per reports, talks are underway for Naga Chaitanya to team up with director Parasuram Petla, who helmed the recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per speculations, the film might be titled Nageswara Rao —- named after Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather.

Naga Chaitanya has also teamed up with filmmaker Vikram K Kumar for a web series titled Dhootha which is premiering on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. "Superstar @chay_akkineni like never before #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou (sic)," Prime Video had tweeted in April this year. The makers of the web series also revealed the crux of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer, as they wrote, "In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins."

Bankrolled by production banner Northstar Entertainment, Dhootha stars Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and others.

