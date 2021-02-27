Watch: Teaser of 'Muddy' shared by Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Kapoor, others

'Muddy' will be released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Flix Cinema

ctors Arjun Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil, Jayam Ravi and Unni Mukundan, among others, launched the teaser of debutant director Dr Pragabhalâ€™s upcoming movie Muddy. The movie is touted to be Indiaâ€™s first film to be based on off-road mud racing, an off-road motorsport. The ultimate goal of off-road mud racing is to drive the vehicle through a pit of mud or mud track of a particular length.

While Arjun Kapoor released the Hindi teaser of Muddy, Jayam Ravi shared the Tamil teaser, Shivaraj Kumar shared the Kannada teaser and the teaser in Telugu was released by Anil Ravipudi. Earlier, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sriimurali released the motion poster of the film from their social media handles

Watch the teaser of â€˜Muddyâ€™ here:

Director Pragabhal has reportedly done extensive research about the sport for Muddy. The plot follows the rivalry between different teams participating in the sport. The multilingual film is set to release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Muddy is produced by Prema Krishnadas under the banner of PK 7 Creations

Muddy will feature Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair in lead roles. Actors Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Ranji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan and Guinness Manoj have also been roped in to play supporting roles in the movie. According to reports, the lead actors had to undergo two years of training in off-road racing in order to prepare for their roles in Muddy.

KG Ratheesh is on board as the cinematographer for the film, with San Lokesh, who was the editor for Tamil thriller Ratsasan, heading the edits for this film as well. KGF fame Ravi Basrur will be composing music for the film and Ranga is on board as the colourist for the venture.