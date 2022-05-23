Watch: Teaser of Mohanlal’s Alone released on actor's 62nd birthday

Wishes poured in from celebrities and fans alike on Mohanlal’s 62nd birthday on May 21.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of Mollywood star Mohanlal’s upcoming film Alone was unveiled on May 21, marking the actor’s 62nd birthday. Mohanlal is seen practicing meditation in the teaser, while he is heard saying, “Real heroes are always alone.” Towards the end of the video, we see a poster from the film which features Mohanlal as a lone warrior. Helmed by filmmaker Shaji Kailas, the film has script by Rajesh Jayaraman, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam, editing by Don Max, and music by Jakes Bejoy. The technical crew also includes Santhosh Raman as the production designer.

Shaji Kailas has directed Mohanlal in seven films so far, including hit movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham.Wishes poured in from fans and celebrities alike on his 62nd birthday. Mollywood star Mammootty shared an image with actor Mohanlal and wrote, “Happy birthday to my dearest Lal.” Prithviraj Sukumaran who has directed Mohanlal in films like Lucifer and Bro Daddy, shared a special video from Bro Daddy and wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta! #BroDaddy Theme Song. Director’s Cut (sic).” Several other Malayalam actors such as Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi, Nivin Pauly and Kunchacko Boban among others shared pictures of Mohanlal.

Bollywood actors too took to social media to share their wishes. Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “Happy birthday Lalettan. From #Company to #Lucifer, one thing I can say that has remained constant is your warmth and affection ! @Mohanlal you are kind and inspiring, may all your years be filled with love, laughter and happiness!” Actor Suneil Shetty wrote, “Wishing this super-human, super-friend, super-actor, super-chef, a very very happy birthday. It is an absolute pleasure to know you Lal sir! God bless! @Mohanlal.”

Wishing this super-human, super-friend, super-actor, super-chef, a very very happy birthday. It is an absolute pleasure to know you Lal sir! God bless! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/tVGg5dFSON May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has a number of films in the pipeline including Monster, Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootam, Ram, and Lucifer 2, that are currently in different stages of production.

Watch the trailer of Alone here: