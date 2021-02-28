Watch: Teaser of Mammoottyâ€™s â€˜The Priestâ€™ promises a gripping tale

Scheduled to hit the screens on March 4, the film stars Mammootty as Father Benedict, a former priest who has a special interest in crime investigations.

The second teaser of the upcoming Mammootty starrer The Priest, directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, was released by its makers on Saturday. Mammootty plays the titular role in the film, which also marks actor Manju Warrierâ€™s first collaboration with the superstar. Scheduled to hit the screens on March 4, the film stars Mammootty as Father Benedict, a former priest who has a special interest in crime investigations.

Manju Warrier, the leading lady, is said to be playing a strong character in the film. The film also stars Baby Monica, Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyappan. The technical crew of The Priest comprises Jofin T Chacko as the writer, Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep for screenplay, Rahul Raj for music, Akhil George for cranking the camera and Shameer Muhammed for editing. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnanâ€™s RD Illuminations.

Mammootty is also awaiting the release of One, a political drama in which he plays the chief minister of Kerala. Directed by Santhosh Viswanath, the film is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Besides this, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut. The film has an impressive technical crew with Girish Gangadharan to handle the cinematography, Deepu Joseph for editing and Jakes Bejoy to compose the tunes. The filmâ€™s script is handled by Harshad and the Suhas-Sharfu duo. The yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by George Sebastian, Arjun Ravindran and Shyam Mohan.

Also, the sequel to Mammoottyâ€™s Big B, titled Bilal, is in progress. Gopi Sundar has already begun composing the tunes for the film, which he revealed by posting a pic with director Amal Neerad on his social media page.

Besides The Priest, other films slated for a March release are Sidhartha Sivaâ€™s Varthamanam starring Parvathy and Siddique, Jean Paul Lalâ€™s Tsunami and Prince Joyâ€™s Anugraheethan Antony, among others.

