Watch: Teaser of Mammootty’s ‘One’ shows him as a people’s leader

Touted to be a political thriller, the film is directed by Santosh Vishwanath and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

The official teaser of One, a much-awaited movie of the year starring Mammootty, has been released. The megastar is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film and the name of his character in it is Kadakkal Chandran.

The teaser opens with the lines of Mahatma Gandhi and features Mammootty in a khadi white garb. A tag line gets thrown in – one man, one dream, one plan. Pieces of a chess board falling in thin air alternate with Mammootty’s powerful gestures. The trailer ends with him saying the words: “A democratic government is not for ruling the people. A democratic government is for the people.”

Actors Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Mammootty is presently busy with The Priest, which is being directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. It is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it pushing back other projects in the pipeline. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan.

Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for years. The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

Meanwhile, Mammootty and director Vysakh are all set to team up again for a project titled New York. The film will be shot completely in the United States. The project will mark the third collaboration of Mammootty and Vysakh, after Pokkiri Raja and its recently released sequel Madhura Raja. The film will be scripted by Naveen John, who wrote the Unni Mukundan's film, Ira. Mammootty is expected to be joined by some established names from Hollywood as well as from Malayalam cinema.

