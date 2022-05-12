Watch: Teaser of Dear Friend features Tovino as a musician

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of actor Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film Dear Friend was released on Wednesday, May 12. It is helmed by director Vineeth Kumar and written by Sharfu, Suhas, and Arjun Lal. The film co-stars actors Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Sanchana Natarajan among others in pivotal roles.

The teaser starts with Darshana Rajendran’s character and her boyfriend discussing setting up their single friend - Tovino, with another girl. Darshana Rajendran says that she might not be the kind of person Tovino is looking for. The video hints that Tovino will be essaying the role of a musician in the film.

Bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and Ashiq Usman, Shyju Khalid is on board as the cinematographer, while Deepu Joseph has been roped in as the editor. The film has music by Justin Varghese.

Tovino is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Thallumaala, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan. He recently took to Instagram to talk about the experience of working in the film.

“While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more! I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up! Specially when you have a rock solid team backing you up and giving you confidence to explore and grow as an artist.Sit back, relax and get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with Thallumaala soon. Till then, continue grooving to the killer track you guys seem to be having a blast with,” the post read.

Thallumaala is an upcoming action comedy film that has been directed by Khalid Rahman. Written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, the film also features actor Shine Tom Chacko in the lead.

(With IANS inputs)