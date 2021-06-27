Watch: Teaser of Bobby Simha’s ‘Vasantha Mullai’ is eerie and intriguing

Titled ‘Vasantha Mullai’ in Tamil and ‘Vasantha Kokila’ in Kannada and Telugu, the trilingual thriller stars actor Kashmira Pardeshi opposite Bobby Simha.

Actor Bobby Simha, who was recently seen in the comedy drama Disco Raja, is all set for his next release, Vasantha Mullai. Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, the teaser of the trilingual movie was released on Friday, June 25. The Tamil version is titled Vasantha Mullai while the Kannada and Telugu versions are titled Vasantha Kokila. “Our mysterious thriller #VasanthaMullai ( Tamil), #VasanthaKokila (Telugu & Kannada ) Teaser is trending on #Youtube,” SRT Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film, tweeted while releasing the teaser.

The teaser opens with a romantic sequence between Bobby Simha and Kashmira Pardeshi shot underwater. As the teaser progresses, we see a series of clips of an eerie house, the lead pair camping at a hilltop, close-up shots of the lead actors and sequences where they are seen shouting, setting the tone for an intriguing thriller. The series of intriguing visuals plays out to some fast-paced upbeat music that builds the suspense.

Vasantha Mullai is directed by Ramanan Purushothama and bankrolled by Rajani Talluri and Reshmi Simha under the banner SRT Entertainments along with Mudhra’s Film Factory. Rajesh Murugesan has been roped in to set the background score and soundtrack while Gopi Amarnath will be handling the camera. Vivek Harshan will be taking care of editing. The film is set to release in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil simultaneously.

Marking Bobby Simha’s 37th birthday on November 6 last year, the first look poster of the film was released on social media by actor Dhanush. With a bow and arrow in his hand seen against the backdrop of a forest, the actor sported a rugged look in the poster.

Watch the trailer of ‘Vasantha Mullai/ Vasantha Kokila’ here:

Bobby Simha will be seen in upcoming movies such as 777 Charlie, Chiyaan 60 and Indian 2.