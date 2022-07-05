Watch: Teaser of Arun Vijay’s web series Tamil Rockerz is out

Bankrolled by AVM Productions, the web series dives deep into the dark world of piracy, unravelling the film industry's constant battle against those releasing pirated content.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Tamil Rockerz, the first web series bankrolled by popular production banner AVM Productions, was released on Sunday, July 3. Helmed by filmmaker Arivazhagan, the web series features actors Arun Vijay, Iswarya Menon and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles, and will premiere on Sony LIV. AVM Productions, while releasing the teaser on Twitter, said: “The most awaited teaser of our first web-series Tamil Rockerz, a Sony LIV Tamil Original, starring Arun Vijay, directed by Arivazhagan is now here for you. Streaming soon on SonyLIV.”

Tamil Rockerz dives deep into the dark world of piracy, unravelling the film industry's constant battle against those releasing pirated content. Tamil Rockerz is the name of a commonly known piracy site. The shoot for the series reportedly started two years ago in Chennai, and is currently in the post-production phase.

The show follows the journey of Rudra, a cop, who fights to secure a massively budgeted and highly anticipated movie from an anonymous network of notorious cyber pirates. The show, which will also feature Azhagam Perumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles, has been written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan.

Watch:

In a statement on July 3, director Arivazhagan said that he was delighted to collaborate with AVM Productions and SonyLIV for the show. “The show dwells on the dark side of piracy and how the entertainment industry is battling it. It's an honour to have Arun Vijay sir on board,” he said.

Producer Aruna Guhan of AVM Productions said on Monday that Tamil Rockerz is a very special show, as it marks the foray of AVM Productions into OTT platforms. “Besides, the story is so close to our industry. Aparna and I were keen to show how piracy affects the entertainment industry, while keeping it rooted and content driven. Working with director Arivazhagan, we have been able to tell the story visually with deep context and immense skill. We are extremely thrilled to have Arun Vijay to elevate the series,” he added.

