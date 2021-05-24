Watch: Teaser of Anoop Menon and Surabhi Lakshmi starrer ‘Padma’ is out

Apart from writing, directing and producing the film, Anoop Menon also stars as the male lead opposite Surabhi Lakshmi in 'Padma'.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Anoop Menon, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Mollywood movie Padma, released the teaser of the movie on Saturday, May 23. The movie marks Anoop’s debut as a producer, and is bankrolled by the actor under his home banner Anoopmenon StoryZ. The teaser features a brief conversation between the lead actors Surabhi Lakshmi and Anoop Menon, who has also written and directed the film.

The technical crew of Padma includes editor Zian Sreekanth and Mahadevan Thampi as the director of photography. Ninoy Varghese has been roped in to compose music for the venture. The title of the movie was first unveiled by Anoop in January this year. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Unveiling the title of my first production venture..seeking your blessing....love you all.”

Anoop not only shared the teaser on Instagram, but also posted a short clip where a child is seen impersonating Surabhi’s expressions from the video. Noting how the teaser has been appreciated by kids and adults alike, Anoop wrote, “That is cute...PADMA conquering the little ones too..love to sivamol.”

Actor Surabhi rose to fame after she won the National Award for her performance in the 2017 Malayalam movie Minnaminungu. She was praised for portraying the role of a struggling middle-aged mother in the film. Directed by Anil Thomas, the small-budget film garnered positive reviews. Surabhi also received a special mention at the 47th Kerala State Film Awards. In an Instagram post, the actor recounted how she waited four years after bagging the National Award for the right role to come along, and finally had the chance to play the lead role in Padma.

Watch the teaser of Padma here:

Meanwhile, Anoop Menon was last seen in the Malayalam movie King Fish, which marked his directorial debut. Director Ranjith was seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Apart from acting, Anoop has worked as a screenwriter in various films including Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge, David and Goliath and Hotel California. Anoop has also penned songs for films like Beautiful and Buddy, and has appeared in several television shows.