Glimpses of the one-minute video, show a post-apocalyptic world, where the world is ruled by dark forces and Prabhas comes to put an end to it.

The teaser of Prabhasâ€™s ambitious sci-fi film was released on Thursday, July 20, at the Comic-Con event in San Diego, USA. The title of the film, which was tentatively named Project K was changed to Kalki 2898 AD. Glimpses of the one-minute video, show a post-apocalyptic world, where the world is ruled by dark forces and Prabhas comes to put an end to it. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film. The dystopian world theme and visuals have already led to comparisons with Hollywood films like Dune and Star Wars series.

The teaser shows a group led by actor Pasupathi being captured and subjugated. Deepika Padukone is seen helpless as an oppressive army is invading them. Amidst this, Prabhas is seen coming to their rescue. The visuals look stunning, and the extraordinary background score by Santosh Narayanan elevates the drama. The project lives up to its hype. Djordje Stojiljkovic is the cinematographer for the film.

The teaser was released at a session organised by Kalki 2898 AD team at the Comic-Con 2023 event. This was the first time an Indian team launched their film at an international entertainment event.

Actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, Nag Ashwin, and producer Ashwini Dutt attended the event. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of the film, attended the session virtually.

Two days earlier, the first look of Prabhas from the film was released. The poster disappointed some fans who said that the editing looked amateurish. Reacting to the backlash, the makers deleted the first look from their social media accounts and updated it with a better version.

So far, the makers have released the looks of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are yet to be released.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released next year. The date of the release is yet to be announced.

