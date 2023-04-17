Watch: Teaser of actor Siddharthâ€™s Takkar released

Directed by Karthik G Krish, â€˜Takkarâ€™ also stars actors Divyansha and Yogi Babu.

The teaser of actor Siddharthâ€™s Tamil film Takkar was released on Monday, April 17, on the occasion of the actorâ€™s birthday. Directed by Karthik G Krish, the film has Divyansha playing the female lead. The film is slated to release on May 26. Actor Yogi Babu is also part of Takkar. The one-minute glimpse promises a mature entertainer for an adult audience. Divyansha is shown as a free-spirited woman who stands up for herself. She is seen rolling a joint, drinking alcohol, and also using swear words in the teaser.

Takkar has music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Vanchinathan Murugesan. Filmmaker Karthik G Krish had previously directed Kappal starring Vaibhav and Sonam Bajwa.

Siddharth, who has been missing in action for some time, is part of several exciting projects including Kamal Haasanâ€™s Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bobby Simha. The Indian 2 team visited South Africa, Taiwan, and Taipei for shooting recently.

The other films in Siddharthâ€™s line-up include Test and an untitled film with SU Arun Kumar that has been tentatively titled Production no. 4. Test, touted to be a sports drama, also stars actors Nayanthara and Madhavan. The filmâ€™s shooting is currently progressing. It is directed by S Sashikanth, who previously produced hit films like Irudhi Suttru, Vikram Vedha, Tamizh Padam, Tamizh Padam 2, Game Over, among others. Siddharth and Madhavan had previously worked together in films like Ayutha Ezhuthu and the Hindi film Rang De Basanti.

Siddharthâ€™s last film was in Telugu â€“ Maha Samudram, which bombed at the box-office. In Tamil his last film was Aruvam, which was way back in 2021. This film too did not do well.

