Watch: Taxi submerged in Bengaluru underbridge, driver hangs on to roof of car

The incident occurred at the Kodigehalli underpass in Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning.

news Floods

The video of a man hanging on to the roof of his Innova car in the middle of a flooded underpass in Bengaluru went viral on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Kodigehalli underpass in the early hours of Wednesday. According to an eyewitness, Chetan Shetty, a resident of Kodigehalli, the driver, was in an Innova car, seemingly owned by a car rental company, as there was a sticker on its bumper. The driver was travelling towards Yelahanka, when he arrived at the Kodigehalli railway underpass at around 6.30 am.

Even after locals persuaded him to ditch his vehicle and escape. The driver held on to his vehicle (2/2). pic.twitter.com/kMw6RxIjGz â€” Imran Khan (@keypadguerilla) September 9, 2020

"Generally, whenever it rains even slightly higher than normal, the underpass gets flooded. Since the road slopes, from afar, the water level looks shallow, and that's how the driver ended up in the middle of the flooded underpass," Chetan Shetty said.

The driver seemingly assumed that the water level was low and decided to cross the underpass. However, when he reached the middle of the underpass, he realised that the road sloped downward and his car began to drown.

"Me and another local, a 20-year-old man, were shouting at the driver, telling him not to go inside from the side of the road. I think he did not hear us and his car started drowning," Chetan Shetty added.

The driver, however, managed to get out of the car and the Innova began drowning inside the flooded murky water. The driver held on to the roof of the car, which had a contraption to house luggage.

Chetan and the other local resident immediately called the driver of an earthmover they knew. The duo fetched a rope from their house and pulled the driver towards the road. By 8 am, the earthmover had arrived at the spot.

"We tied a fat rope to the contraption above the car and tied the other end to the earthmover. Within minutes the car was taken out. But since it was submerged in water, the driver was unable to start the car. He finally told his employer, who sent a towing vehicle to help them get back. By 9 am, everyone was out of it safely," Chetan Shetty said.

On Tuesday night, moderately heavy rain lashed Bengaluru. Low lying areas including Kodigehalli, HBR layout, Horamavu and Sahakar Nagar flooded. In HBR Layout, rain water mixed with sewage from the storm drain nearby flooded homes. Sleeping residents awoke to water entering their houses.

This is not a new phenomenon in Bengaluru. Due to rampant encroachment of storm water drains over decades, low lying areas tend to get flooded whenever there is moderate to heavy rainfall. The primary reason is lack of inter-agency coordination between Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). While the BBMP is supposed to desilt storm drains, the BWSSB has to ensure that sewage does not flow into these drains. With both agencies placing the blame on each other, there has rarely been any initiative in cleaning up these drains, which inadvertently lead to flash floods.