Watch: Taapsee’s Mishan Impossible promises to be a fun-filled affair

'Mishan Impossible' follows the lives of three young boys and a cop who set out to capture the notorious Dawood Ibrahim for a reward of Rs 50 lakh.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of upcoming Telugu movie Mishan Impossible was unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu on Tuesday, March 15. The film, which is set to hit the big screens on April 1, will be headlined by actor Taapsee Pannu. “A fun and refreshing trailer!! Looking forward to the film! Wishing the entire team of #MishanImpossible all the best!(sic),” Mahesh wrote.

Directed by Swaroop RSJ and produced by Matinee Entertainment, the film boasts of a promising cast comprising Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakshan, and Jayateertha Molugu. Mark K Robin has been roped in as the music composer.

Mishan Impossible will mark Taapsee's return to the Telugu film industry after two years. Her last Telugu film was the 2019 psychological thriller movie Game Over.

The movie follows the lives of three young boys – Raghupati, Raghava and Raja Ram – who set out to find the whereabouts of the notorious Dawood Ibrahim for a reward of Rs 50 lakh promised by the government. Taapsee dons the role of a cop. Tinged with humorous pop-culture references and Telugu cinema throwbacks, the trailer promises an entertaining affair.

Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Pa Entertainments, the film has dialogues by Swarooj RSJ and Mano Ranjitham Divya. Raviteja Girijala is on board as the editor and Deepak Yeragara is the director of photography.

Taapsee’s previous Telugu film – director Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over – was a one-of-its kind thriller that received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The movie features Taapsee as a gamer suffering from Post traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Game Over released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With IANS inputs)