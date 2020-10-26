Watch: Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' trailer and new release date are out

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film will initially supposed to release on October 30 but was delayed.

Flix Kollywood

Although faced with a “technical” snag while taking off, the official trailer of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is here with the confirmed release date. This film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, has been directed by Sudha Kongara and will release on November 12.

The 2-minute trailer is an energetic presentation of the film, that talks about one man’s ambition to make flying affordable for the working class. He is a rebel with an idea, as the trailer puts it. Suriya as Nedumaaran (Maara) talks about flying people for Rs 1 — “Yaer otravanum aeroplane la povan” (he who tills the land too will fly in an aeroplane) — and his adversaries mock the idea. His application is rejected by banks and yet he seems relentless.

Actors Urvashi (mother) and Aparna Balamurali (his partner) make appearances in the trailer with both women supporting Nedumaaran’s dream. There are gripping moments in the trailer too, especially when a flight crash lands.

Bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in association with Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the film also stars Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan. It has music by GV Prakash Kumar, Niketh Bommireddy for cinematography and Sathish Suriya for editing.

The film was initially scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. However, the actor revealed that due to the delay in obtaining No Objection Certificates from the Indian Air Force, the film would not release as planned earlier.

It has now been confirmed that Soorarai Pottru will release on November 12, two days before Deepavali. Notably, Suriya’s film will be the first big Tamil film to release directly on an OTT platform. Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, co-starring RJ Balaji too will release directly on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP on November 14, for Deepavali.

Watch the trailer here: